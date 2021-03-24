Summerland’s February building activity worth close to $2 million

The municipality of Summerland issued a total of 16 building permits in February, with a total value of $1,994,000, according to the most recent statistics from the development services department.
This is considerably higher than the 12 building permits, worth $1,347,000, issued in February 2020.
So far this year, Summerland’s development services department has issued 38 permits, with a total construction value of $5,075,500.
