Summerland’s building permits worth more than $1.8M

Construction activity continues in Summerland, according to the latest building permit statistics from the municipality.
In October, the municipality issued 17 permits, with a total construction value of $1,844,800.
The value of the permits is considerably lower than the same month in 2019, when 19 permits, with a value of $3,739,800 were issued.
Since the beginning of this year, the municipality has issued 166 building permits, with a construction value of $29,455,400.
By comparison, from January to October 2019, the municipality had issued 185 building permits, with a total construction value of $35,066,800.
To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.