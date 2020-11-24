Summerland’s building permits worth more than $1.8M

Value of October building permits lower than same period in 2019

Construction activity is continuing in Summerland, but the value of building permits issued in October, 2020 is lower than the same month a year earlier. (Summerland Review file photo)

Construction activity continues in Summerland, according to the latest building permit statistics from the municipality.

In October, the municipality issued 17 permits, with a total construction value of $1,844,800.

The value of the permits is considerably lower than the same month in 2019, when 19 permits, with a value of $3,739,800 were issued.

Since the beginning of this year, the municipality has issued 166 building permits, with a construction value of $29,455,400.

By comparison, from January to October 2019, the municipality had issued 185 building permits, with a total construction value of $35,066,800.

