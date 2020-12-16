Summerland’s acting mayors appointed

Councillors named to take over if mayor is unable to attend meetings or events

Summerland council has been holding virtual council meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members have been designated to fill the role of acting mayor if the mayor is unable to attend a meeting or other event. (YouTube photo)

Summerland has announced the list of acting mayors for 2021.

The list was presented at the Dec. 14 municipal council meeting.

READ ALSO: Action-filled two weeks for Summerland mayor

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

The acting mayor takes over the mayor’s duties if the mayor is unable to attend. If the designated acting mayor is not able to fill in, the councillor appointed for the following month will be asked to preside until council designates otherwise.

• January – Coun. Marty Van Alphen

• February – Coun. Doug Holmes

• March – Coun. Erin Carlson

• April – Coun. Erin Trainer

• May – Coun Doug Patan

• June – Coun. Richard Barkwill

• July – Coun. Marty Van Alphen

• August – Coun. Doug Holmes

• September – Coun. Erin Carlson

• October – Coun. Erin Trainer

• November – Coun Doug Patan

• December – Coun. Richard Barkwill

Earlier this year, Mayor Toni Boot stepped away from her mayoral duties to run as the New Democratic Party candidate in the provincial election. During this time, councillors appointed as acting mayors chaired meetings and attended events on her behalf.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review