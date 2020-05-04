Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

An agricultural worker from Summerland has been identified by his employer as the victim of a vehicle collision near Peachland on May 1.

Simon-Pierre Houde, a worker at What The Fungus in Summerland, was identified as the victim on social media.

According to the post, Houde had worked at the mushroom farm for more than four years.

“Simon was family,” the statement read. “We are all so incredibly sad and words cannot express the loss. It is hard to say goodbye to someone so young who had so much potential. Simon was well liked and will never be forgotten.”

The accident occurred May 1 around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 97 near Peachland.

The accident is still under investigation, but police say it appears the collision resulted when the driver of a Buick, driving south, crossed the centre line and collided with a Mazda, travelling north.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Buick was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with minor injuries.

The Central Okanagan Traffic Services is investigating and is asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video of the incident to call them at 250-491-5354 and cite file number 2020-1975.

