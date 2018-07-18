Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

Summerland wildfire grows to 50 hectares

More than 40 firefighters are on scene of the wildfire near Mount Conkle, just outside of Summerland.

Last night’s lightning-sparked wildfire near Summerland has grown to 50 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Mount Conkle wildfire is now a wildfire of note.

As of 2:20 p.m., the wildfire near Shingle Creek Road is being battled by 42 personnel, three helicopters, heavy equipment and air tankers.

The BC Wildfire Service states that while the Mount Conkle fire is highly visible in the region, no structures are considered threatened at this time.

We have a reporter headed back to the scene.

More to come.

