Summerland wildfire grows to 50 hectares

Last night’s lightning-sparked wildfire near Summerland has grown to 50 hectares in size.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Mount Conkle wildfire is now a wildfire of note.
As of 2:20 p.m., the wildfire near Shingle Creek Road is being battled by 42 personnel, three helicopters, heavy equipment and air tankers.
The BC Wildfire Service states that while the Mount Conkle fire is highly visible in the region, no structures are considered threatened at this time.
The Mount Conkle #BCwildfire is highly visible, but no structures are considered threatened at this time.
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018
We have a reporter headed back to the scene.
More to come.
To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@carmenweldcarmen.weld@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.