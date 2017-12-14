Summerland utility rates to rise

Increases for water, sewer and electrical utilities will be considered

Summerlanders will pay more for their utilities next year as the rates for water, sewer and electrical service are expected to increase.

At the municipal council meeting on Monday evening, David Svetlichny, director of finance for the municipality, said the proposed rate increases for water and sewer rates are five per cent, while a 2.15 per cent increase in electrical rates has been proposed.

For a typical residence, the increase will add $27 to the annual water bill, $18 to the annual sewer bill and $31 to the annual electrical bill.

Coun. Doug Holmes said the increases are needed.

“It is necessary for the investment in infrastructure was wasn’t made in previous years,” he said.

“We have an investment to make in the future,” added Coun. Janet Peake.

A special council meeting to consider the rate increases will be held later this month.