Summerland ukulele group begins

Strum-along will be held at the Summerland Drop-In Centre

A Summerland woman has started a ukulele strum-along at the Summerland Drop-In Centre.

The weekly strum-along was inspired by the explosive growth in ukulele sales across North America.

Florida Town is organizing the event, which is open to players of all ages and abilities.

She said music is one of the best activities for the brain. Playing music and singing connects more neurons than any other creative activity

The inaugural ukulele event will be held Tuesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at the Summerland Drop-In Centre, 9710 Brown St.

For further information, call Town at 778-516-7972, leave a voice mail at the Drop-In Centre office at 250-494-9377 or email the centre at dropinsummerland@gmail.com.