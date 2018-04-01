Summerland to repair damaged docks, pathways

Funding would cover much of the cost of repairing flood damages

SUMMERLAND REVIEW FILE PHOTODAMAGED DOCKSDocks at Rotary Beach in Summerland were damaged during last year’s flooding. The municipality will now work to repair the docks and other flood damage.

Municipal staff will begin repairing two docks, the asphalt pathway and a portion of Lakeshore Drive North, all damaged during last year’s flooding.

The total cost of the three projects is estimated at $640,000.

Disaster Financial Assistance funding is available to cover 80 per cent of the repair work, but not enhancements.

While the timber pilings at the docks remained in place, the timber decking was separated and destroyed in the flooding.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for the municipality, said the cost of replacing the timber decking on the existing piles has an estimated cost of $70,000.

Other options include a composite deck on existing piles at a cost of $120,000, alternative decking on retrofit piles at a cost of $321,000 and floating docks, at a cost of $330,000.

Disaster Financial Assistance funding for the dock work is $56,000, or 80 per cent of the $70,000 cost of the first repair option.

The Disaster Financial Assistance funding remains the same for this project, no matter which option is selected.

Johnson said the existing piles have around five years of service life remaining. Pile repairs would be needed after that time.

He added that a formal approval process is required for the two most costly options.

“If council wishes to have these structures repaired and usable before July 2017, then Option 1 or 2 must be selected,” he said.

He added that when the piles are to be replaced, options such as steel piles or floating docks should be considered.

The asphalt pathway repairs include five areas along the pathway where significant erosion occurred last year, as well as some additional new paving areas at the Powell Beach parking lot.

The repairs to Lakeshore Drive North are for an area 160 metres long, located 500 metres south of Crescent Beach. This repair includes installing 60 metres of new concrete roadside barrier.

The municipality’s 20 per cent share of the work is $107,000. Costs of enhancements on Lakeshore Drive North and on the pathways adds another $106,000.