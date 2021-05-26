Summerland to hold Sunday markets this summer

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for downtown markets

The Summerland Sunday Market will be held on Main Street beginning Sunday, June 20. (Contributed)

The municipality of Summerland has approved the Summerland Sunday Market in downtown Summerland, beginning June 20.

The markets will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue each Sunday until Sept. 26.

Linda Van Alphen, organizer of the markets, said the markets will be held on Main Street, between Henry Avenue and Kelly Avenue.

Measures will be in place to slow the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our set-up will follow a strict COVID-19 pandemic plan according to current Public Health Orders. This includes physical distancing, hand sanitizing, caution tape around the perimeter and no pets. At this time vendors will be required to either wear masks, have a barrier between themselves and their customers or create a space of six feet between themselves and customers,” Van Alphen said.

The markets have traditionally been held in downtown Summerland, but in 2020, they were held in the Summerland Arena parking lot.

