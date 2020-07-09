Summerland to hold meeting on solar project

Event on July 13 at 1 p.m. open to comments from the public

Information on the municipality of Summerland’s proposed solar and storage project will be presented to council and the community on Monday afternoon.

The solar project has attracted significant attention from the community. Concerns have been raised about the location of the site for the proposed project.

The results of a detailed site analysis, land appraisal and land use assessment will be presented during a committee of the whole meeting on July 13 at 1 p.m.

The public meeting will be held in the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E. in order to allow for community engagement and to ensure transparency regarding the project.

The council agenda and staff report are online at summerland.civicweb.net/Portal/.

“In compliance with provincial health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who wish to participate in-person will be limited to a maximum of 50 people within the meeting room, including council, staff, and members of the public,” said Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland.

“We will have staff on site that will coordinate additional members of the public to ensure that they can speak to council but restrict a maximum of 50 people in the meeting room at any given time.”

There will be physical distancing, hand washing and sanitation protocols in place to meet provincial safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Depending on attendance, those who provide their comments in person may be asked to depart afterwards and watch the proceedings on-line to ensure everyone has equal opportunity to participate and ask questions,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

Council is therefore inviting the public to participate electronically in the following three ways in recognition of the pandemic and public gathering limitations:

• watch or listen to the meeting live online through the District of Summerland YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/results?search_query=district+of+summerland

• provide written correspondence in advance of the meeting (prior to July 13 at 10 a.m.) through email to corporateofficer@summerland.ca or, by hand to Municipal Hall, 13211 Henry Ave

• register to speak in advance by email to corporateofficer@summerland.ca and you will be connected to the live meeting via telephone.

Those who are listening to the live recording and have not registered in advance, may call 250-404-4052 during the live meeting to be added to the list of speakers.

For those planning to attend the meeting at the Summerland Arena, the municipality is requesting registration in advance for the list of speakers by email to corporateofficer@summerland.ca.

Members of the public will be provided two minutes to speak based on the order of the speakers’ list. Further opportunity will be provided for a second or third time once all who wish to speak have had their opportunity.

Copies of the staff report to council outlining these analyses, as well as the corresponding technical reports, historical information, and a comprehensive list of questions and answers regarding the project is available on the municipality’s website at www.summerland.ca/solar.

