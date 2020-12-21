Summerland thrift store donation pays for new tub at care facility

Unexpected $10,000 donation will allow for new tub at Angus Place facility

A $10,000 from the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store will provide a new tub in the bathing room at the Angus Place seniors residence in Summerland.

Charmaine Kramer, chief executive officer at Parkdale Housing Society, the organization that operates Angus Place, said the existing tub in the care facility is old and has broken down numerous times.

Earlier this year, Kramer had spoken with the health care auxiliary, but the auxiliary had already made a huge financial commitment to the Penticton Regional Hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Parkdale received a letter and cheque from the health care auxiliary, for the purchase of a medically rated bathtub.

“A new tub means our residents can remain healthy and independent while they safely soak away sore muscles under the supervision of their home care attendant,” Kramer said.

“Angus Place cannot thank the auxiliary enough for their kind and generous gift. It will be appreciated by the seniors of Angus Place for many years to come.”

At present, the thrift store is closed because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary was formed in 1909 and the thrift store was started in 1959. Each year, the thrift store raises between $450,000 and $500,000, and contributes $350,000 to $400,000 to health-related causes in the region.

