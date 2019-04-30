Summerland Sunday market to have a change in location

Vendors will be on Main Street and Victoria Road North

The Summerland Sunday Market will have a slightly different location when it begins in early June.

At the Summerland municipal council meeting on April 23, council agreed to allow a change of location to the market, with vendors now set up along Victoria Road North.

The Sunday markets have been operated by the Summerland Rotary Club for the past five years and in the past they took up two blocks of Main Street.

Paul Barber, a member of the Summerland Rotary Club, said the change of location allows Victoria Road businesses to participate in the markets.

In the past, the block of Main Street from Victoria Road to Henry Avenue had several businesses which were open on Sunday, but most businesses on Main Street from Henry Avenue to Kelly Avenue were closed that day.

However, members of council raised concerns about traffic flow if Victoria Road North is to be closed to vehicle traffic each Sunday.

Coun. Erin Carlson said there are some commercial trucks which pass along Victoria Road on their way to orchards and packing houses on Sundays in the summer.

Coun. Doug Holmes said he had concerns about the effect of the location change on Main Street businesses. He said the businesses on Main Street between Victoria Road and Henry Avenue would do well under the change, but the Main Street businesses beyond Henry Avenue would be overlooked.

Jeremy Denegar, director of corporate services for the municipality, said license of occupation needed for the road closure at the new location can be reviewed each year to ensure the location is workable.

The location change was carried, with Holmes opposed. Coun. Marty Van Alphen, whose wife will manage the markets, was absent for the discussion and vote.

