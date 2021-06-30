Summerland sets all-time heat record again

Previous high temperature had been set in July, 1941

Sunbathers enjoy time at Rotary Beach. Over the past week, temperatures have been well above normal and Summerland has shattered several previous daily high temperature records. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Summerland was 40.0 C, reached on July 16 and July 17, 1941. Typically the warmest days of the year in Summerland are Aug. 1 to 4, with an average maximum temperature of 27.8 C and an average minimum temperature of 14.5 C. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland has set a new all-time record high temperature for the second day in a row.

On Monday, June 28, the community recorded a temperature of 40.3 C, breaking the previous all-time high of 40.0 C, set on July 16 and July 17, 1941.

That record lasted just one day. The high temperature on Tuesday was 42.8 C.

According to Environment Canada data, the average high temperature for June 28 is 25.2 and the average low temperature is 12.4 C.

Summerland’s temperatures were not the warmest recorded in the province during the recent heat wave.

On three consecutive days, the community of Lytton, in the Fraser Canyon, saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Canada. In that community, the temperature reached 46.6 C on Sunday, June 27. The next day, a high temperature of 47.9 was recorded and on Tuesday, June 28, the temperature reached 49.6 C.

The heat records are noticeably warmer than the previous high-temperature records for Canada, set in 1937 in the Saskatchewan communities of Midale and Yellow Grass. Those communities both saw high temperatures of 45.0 C.

For those who prefer winter weather, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Summerland was -30.0, set on Jan. 25, 1950.

