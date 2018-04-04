Summerland sea cadet to sail in national event

Cadets Ilya Sharikov and Joshua Fitzpatrick compete at the National Qualifying Regatta held in Victoria, BC on March 31-April 1, 2018. Photo: Capt Morgan Arnott, National Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers Support Group. © 2018 DND-MDN Canada.

A sea cadet from Summerland will compete in the National Sea Cadet Regatta this summer after a recent first-place finish at a qualifying event.

Joshua Fitzpatrick will compete in the event in Kingston, Ont., along with his skipper Ilya Sharikov of Victoria.

The two earned the first-place finish at the annual National Qualifying Regatta in Victoria March 29 to April 2.

Fitzpatrick travels to RCSCC Grenville in Kelowna to participate in Sea Cadet training each week.

A total of 20 cadets from around the province competed in the selection campt and regatta.

The qualifying regatta was to select the eight strongest cadet sailors to form the Pacific National Team.

This is the first time Fitzpatrick has qualified for the national team.

“The Sea Cadet Program has given me so many one-of-a-kind experiences and opportunities to travel and make new friends, which I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Fitzpatrick said.