Summerland Rotary Club holds open house

Event provides introduction to service organization's activities

Members of the Summerland Rotary Club provided an introduction to the service club at an open house on April 12.

The open house event, Rotary Now, was held at the Summerland Waterfront Resort and featured booths and displays about Rotary’s various projects and activities.

“Our goal is public relations,” said Paul Barber, membership chair of the service club.

Among the club’s projects are the Sunday markets on Main Street during the summer and fall, trail upgrades, support of the Giant’s Head Grind, support of youth and more. Rotary also supports international initiatives such as providing water tanks for communities in Africa and contributing to an effort to end polio worldwide.

Leeanna Jewel, on the service club’s membership committee, said the idea of the open house was based on something from a club in St. Albert, Alberta.

“Often, people don’t know what Rotary is,” she said. “We have families and children — people of all ages.”

The club meets Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Second Home Restaurant, 13229 Henry Ave.

