Summerland recreation facilities see drop after increased COVID-19 restrictions

Changes have been made at arena, aquatic centre and curling club

Public health orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced the usage of Summerland’s recreation facilities.

In a report to Summerland council, Lori Mullin, director of corporate services for the municipality, said the latest public health order, issued Dec. 7 and continuing to Jan. 8, 2021, has restricted recreational opportunities at Summerland’s indoor facilities.

“Without adult arena user groups, we are experiencing a significant drop in our bookings,” the report stated.

Minor hockey, figure skating, school bookings child and youth hockey training and public skating may continue, as well as Summerland Steam hockey practices for players younger than 19.

At the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, pre-booked sessions for the fitness room, lane swimming, public swimming and Red Cross swimming lessons are continuing, but group fitness classes are on hold, as are high-intensity group fitness classes.

The Summerland Curling Club has been closed since Dec. 3 and is not expected to reopen until at least early January.

“We are currently striving to keep the other recreation facilities open and offering the permitted activities with the COVID-19 protocols in place. With cold and flu season upon us and COVID-19 cases increasing, this could impact our workforce and the ability to remain open,” the report stated.

