Summerland RCMP introduce online crime reporting

Online reporting aims to free up officers for serious emergencies and pro-active policing

The Summerland RCMP has launched its new online crime reporting tool, joining many other municipalities across the province.

Several Detachments in B.C., including Penticton, have seen tremendous success with the online tool so far, said the RCMP in a news release.

The website allows the public to report non-emergency crimes online.

The idea is that front-line officers will be free to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for pro-active policing initiatives.

Any Summerland resident with a valid email address will be able to use the tool.

To report a crime online it will have to meet all of the following criteria:

Your report does not require a follow up by a police officer

You have no witness nor suspect

You have lost something that costs less than $5,000

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000

Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or license plate validation decals

To use the new online crime reporting service go to summerland.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer may still be engaged. These stats will continue to help with how we deploy our resources. However, this modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community”, said Cst. James Grandy.

