Summerland provides generous support to food bank

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre is continuing to receive generous donations from the community.

“We have plenty of resources to respond to whatever community needs come up,” said John Bubb, president of the food bank.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many workers being laid off or having hours reduced as many businesses have had to close or scale back their operations. However, despite these changes, support for the food bank is remaining steady, Bubb said.

“The community is always generous in responding,” he said.

While donations are still coming in, the challenge is in acquiring the food supplies, since some items are more difficult to find than in the past.

Summerland’s grocery stories are working with the food banks to provide food supplies.

Bubb said he has noticed a drop in the demand for the food bank in recent weeks.

He said this could be a result of people receiving aid payments from the federal government.

The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre has remained open during the pandemic and continues to provide its services for its clients. The hours have been reduced to Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.

Food pickup is being done outside rather than in the building during the pandemic.

Donations may be brought to the food bank on any weekday morning. Monetary donations may be made in person or online at www.summerlandfoodbank.org.

