Summerland policing stats show increase in auto thefts, mischief

22 vehicles stolen during first half of 2019, up from 12 during same period in 2018

Vehicle thefts and incidents of mischief are both on the increase in Summerland, according to the latest policing statistics.

The statistics, from the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment of the RCMP, showed a marked increase in auto thefts this year.

In the first half of 2019, 22 vehicle thefts were reported, up from 12 during the same period in 2018. This is an increase of 83 per cent.

Mischief reports are also significantly higher than last year, with 21 cases reported in the first half of this year, up from five during the same period of 2018.

This shows an increase of 320 per cent.

