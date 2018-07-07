Summerland pioneers’ legacy celebrated

Attendees from around the world shared stories, anecdotes and information on the Beattie family

On June 17, descendants of William J. Beattie and his daughter Catherine (Kitty) Denike met with friends and family members to celebrate the lives of the two long-time residents of Summerland.

The afternoon tea was held at the IOOF Hall on Main Street.

Beattie arrive in Summerland from Scotland, in 1905. Kitty was born in Summerland in 1908.

William Beattie served in World War I where he was injured.

He eventually returned to the Okanagan Valley to continue farming and raising livestock.

Kitty was a lifelong resident of the community and was recognized for her strong commitment to the community and for her boundless generosity.

Attendees travelled from Liverpool, England, Guelph, Ont., Calgary, Burnaby and Texas to share stories, anecdotes and information on the Beattie family.

Dorothy Inglis led an informal tour to highlight some of the locations in Summerland that are relevant to the Beattie and Denike family history.

“Our story begins with a photo of Auntie Kitty in the Summerland Review,” said Thelma Shulyk of Calgary. “Jude and Lyn of Liverpool, England were searching for information on Granddad, William Beattie, and Aunt, Kitty Denike. We’d like to thank everyone for such a warm and generous welcome to Summerland, British Columbia, and Alberta. It has made our trip to Canada the trip of a lifetime.”