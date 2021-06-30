Summerland park access road closed to vehicle traffic

The road inside Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland has been closed to vehicle traffic effective June 30 and until further notice. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The access road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland has been closed to vehicle traffic.

The closure was issued June 30 because of dry conditions and the extreme fire danger rating. It will lat until further notice.

“This closure is in effect to protect public safety and to ensure that emergency equipment and personnel have unobstructed access to the park in the event of an emergency,” fire chief Glenn Noble said.

This is not the first time the road has been closed to vehicle traffic. In previous years, including 2017 and 2018, the road was closed because of extreme fire danger conditions.

In addition, the road was closed in the spring of 2020 and partially closed in the spring of 2021 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

