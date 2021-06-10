Summerland municipal staff earn more than $7M in 2020

Wage and expense information in Statement of Financial Information

Summerland’s latest Statement of Financial Information shows more than $7 million was paid to municipal staff in 2020, a reduction from the 2019 figures. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The municipality of Summerland spent more than $7 million in wages and expenses for its employees in 2020.

The municipality’s Statement of Financial Information for 2020 showed wages of $7,153,173.87 and expenses of $80,697.16 for the entire municipal staff.

READ ALSO: Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

READ ALSO: Summerland to develop code of ethics for staff

There were 38 employees with wages greater than $75,000. Their combined wages came to $3,685,673.94. This is an increase of two staff members when compared with the 2019 figures. The remaining employees had wages of $3,467,499.93.

The highest paid member of municipal staff was Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer, with a salary of $164,433.16. Several department heads and managers, as well as some of the electrical utility workers, had wages above $100,000.

There were three severance agreements between the municipality and its non-unionized employees in 2020, representing nine months of salaries.

The wages and expenses for municipal employees in 2020 were lower than i 2019. A year ago, Summerland’s total employee payroll came to $7,766,797.75. Expenses came in at $132,436.03.

The Statement of Financial Information is required under the Community Charter. The document must be filed with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs by June 30.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review