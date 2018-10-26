Summerland mayor prepares to work with new council

Mayor elect Toni Boot says members at the table will form a strong team

Summerland’s mayor elect is looking forward to working with a council she describes as “a really strong team.”

Mayor elect Toni Boot and councillors Richard Barkwill, Erin Carlson, Doug Holmes, Doug Patan, Erin Trainer and Martin Van Alphen were elected in the municipal election on Oct. 20.

She said the new council brings experience to the table.

Boot was a councillor for the past four years. Barkwill, Carlson, Holmes and Trainer had also served as councillors during the past term, while Van Alphen had been a councillor earlier.

Patan has extensive experience in municipal staff, most recently in Kelowna. Van Alphen is also interested in planning and development.

Boot said these experiences, skills and interests will help as the municipality looks to streamline its planning, development and engineering.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the council,” Boot said. “It’s a very strong council and I think we can get a lot of things done.”

She said the members of the municipal council bring many strengths to the table.

“It will be a great team to work with. We have quite a diverse range,” she said.

The new council will be sworn in on Nov. 5 and will serve until 2022.

“It will be a great four years,” Boot said.

