Summerland Legion to close temporarily

The Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be closed beginning at the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Summerland Review file photo.)

The Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is closing its doors temporarily.

The Legion branch, on Rosedale Avenue in Summerland, will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 23. On Jan. 19, the branch executive will evaluate whether to reopen.

“We would like to thank our volunteers for all their efforts to help us operate safely and our members for their continued support through this unprecedented time. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and hope to see you soon in 2021,” said John Dorn, past president of the Legion branch.

The decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the branch’s inability to keep operating at a loss, according to a statement from the Legion.

“The survival of our branch depends on attracting patrons to events such as our week-end meat draws, Friday night rib dinners and other special events. Until the Provincial Health Officer allows these events and our patrons feel safe in attending we will be closed,” reads the statement.

Updates will be posted on the www.summerlandlegion.com website and the Summerland Legion’s Facebook page.

