Number and value of permits both higher than in same month in 2020

Municipal staff in Summerland issued 21 building permits in April, with a total construction value of $3,640,500.

The building permit figures are higher than the same month in 2020, when 16 permits with a value of $2,768,800 were issued, according to information from Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for Summerland.

READ ALSO: Summerland issued almost $7M in building permits in March

READ ALSO: Summerland construction was busy in 2020, despite pandemic

In the first four months of 2021, the municipality has issued 74 building permits, with a total value of $10,528,500. During the same period in 2020, a total of 54 building permits, worth $8,391,800 had been issued.

In April, the municipality received the subdivision application for the second phase of the Hunters Hill development. This phase is for 30 single-family lots in the development. Municipal staff members are reviewing this application internally.

Also in April, the municipality provided final approval for the third phase of the Treffry Place subdivision in Trout Creek. This subdivision provides an additional 13 single-family lots.

On Lakeshore Drive, the Oasis luxury condominium project is undergoing “pre-loading,” which requires the placement of fill on the property to prepare the ground for the placement of foundations. This additional fill will be removed once the pre-loading phase is completed.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review