Summerland ends campfire ban

Summerland’s campfire ban is ending Thursday, Sept. 23 at noon.

The ban is ending because of the decreased fire hazard risk within the region, fire chief Glenn Noble said.

The fire ban took effect June 30 at noon, because of extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high to extreme fire danger rating at the time.

While the campfire ban has been lifted, the open burning ban of agricultural wood waste remains in place.

“The Summerland Fire Department thanks the public for their cooperation in complying during the temporary ban,” Noble said.

Earlier in September, the BC Wildfire Service lifted its campfire ban in the region.

The fire season has been the third-worst on record in British Columbia. As of Sept. 22, a total of 1,608 fires were reported, with 867,706 hectares burned. The only years with greater fire damage on record were 2017 and 2018.

