Summerland elementary school has COVID-19 exposure

Parents of Trout Creek Elementary School received the letter on Wednesday

A Summerland elementary school has had its first COVID-19 exposure.

A notice was sent home to parents of Trout Creek Elementary School on Wednesday night saying a member of the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is at home self isolating under the guidance of Interior Health.

The potential exposure days are May 17 and 18.

This means all four schools in Summerland have now had COVID-19 exposures at some point throughout the school year.

The Trout Creek case doesn’t yet appear on Interior Health’s school exposure page.

A couple of weeks ago, Summerland experienced a surge in cases, prompting the health authority to host vaccination clinics at the arena for anyone who wanted one in that community.

As COVID-19 cases across the province dip down so have cases in the South Okanagan, according to the BC CDC weekly update. Summerland is at four cases for May 16 to 22, up from two the week before.

Summerland, which previously has spiked to levels comparable to Surrey and Abbotsford in daily per capita cases, has returned back to being close to Penticton.

Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton is down to one exposure day on May 12. Osoyoos Elementary has multiple days of exposure to COVID-19 from May 12 to 14 and 17 and 18.

READ MORE: Summerland cases back to normal after spike

