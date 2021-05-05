Summerland crews clearing sand from streets

Municipal crews are clearing sand from streets in Summerland. The street sweeping is expected to be completed by early June. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Crews in Summerland are clearing sand from the paved streets in the community.

Kris Johnson, director of works and infrastructure for the community, said street sweeping began in April and is expected to be finished by early June.

The municipality has a three-person crew, using a front brush, a loader and a dump truck to remove most of the sand. A vacuum sweeper follows to collect the rest. On some of the busier streets in the community, a contract sweeper is used to clear the debris.

Johnson said the contract sweeper was down for about a week recently, but despite this delay, street sweeping should still be completed on time.

“It could be another three to four weeks before we’re finished,” he said.

Summerland has around 150 kilometres of paved roads within municipal boundaries and clearing the winter sand from these roads requires time and effort.

