Summerland creek levels rise

The water levels in Aeneas Creek and Trout Creek in Summerland both rose after recent rainfall, with further increases still expected.

As a result of the high water level, the walkway under Highway 97 in Trout Creek has been closed, due to erosion on the right side of the creek.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for the municipality, said a large tree temporarily blocked Trout Creek at the McNaulty Forest Service Road bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Municipal crews worked to remove the tree to reduce blockage.

As well, a portion of Garnet Avenue in Summerland remains closed as an ongoing flood control measure.

Aeneas Creek has spilled its banks in places, resulting in localized flooding. A berm has been set up to divert the flood water.

The control is necessary in order to prevent flooding in the community’s downtown area.

Residents are urged to stay back from creeks and to use extreme caution around any moving water. The danger level is high as the creeks are running fast.

As creek levels rise, residents who notice a blockage in the flow of water in a creek are asked to consider it an emergency and call 911.

For general inquiries about the rising flood waters, the number for Summerland’s Flood Inquiry line is 250-486-3765.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.