Summerland COVID-19 vaccination clinic relocated to Penticton

Clinic relocated to Penticton until July 9 because of extreme heat

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Interior Health’s Summerland COVID-19 immunization clinic will be relocated to Penticton until July 9 due to extreme heat because of the extreme heat. All clients with an appointment booked in Summerland will be able to receive their scheduled immunization at the same time at the Penticton COVID-19 immunization clinic.

Those who have appointments on June 30 will be contacted by text or phone call to notify them of this change.

The Penticton clinic is at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 273 Power St. This clinic will be indoors, however, it is important that everyone attending the drop-in clinic is prepared for extreme heat.

Everyone should consider carrying water, wear sunscreen, light clothes and carry a sun shade/umbrella to provide protection from the sun if needed. Anyone with heart or lung conditions should identify themselves to staff at the vaccine site.

Those who are not able to attend the Penticton location can rebook in Summerland when it is safe to re-open the local clinic.

The following are the steps to book the first COVID-19 vaccine.

1. Attend one of the mobile immunization clinics by visiting news.interiorhealth.ca/news/mobile-immunization-clinics-making-the-journey2immunity/ .

2. Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit Service BC office and then book an appointment.

3. Attend an immunization clinic during drop-in hours.

To get the second dose, book an appointment. Those who registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system for their first dose will be notified to book an appointment for their second dose approximately eight weeks from the date of the first dose.

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial registration system was available on April 6 can register for their second dose at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

