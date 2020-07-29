Summerland council takes stand against racism

The community has been stricken by various dispays of racism in recent weeks

Members of the Lekhi family in Summerland held signs of gratitude on July 16. The family home had been spray painted with racist graffiti earlier in the week. A parade on July 16 was held as a show of support for the Indo-Canadian family. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland council is letting the community know that it condemns the racist act and symbols recently seen in the district.

In a statement released July 29, Summerland council members stated they are united in leading the community in conversations against racism and hate. “We will work with the community alongside our partner organizations to build a better, more welcoming, and stronger Summerland,” the statement from council said.

The statement is in response to the July 13 vandalism that occurred at a local Indo-Canadian family’s home.

“Summerland came together to show that when one of our own is negatively impacted by racism, we rally together against those that wish to cause harm,” reads the statement which was signed by Mayor Toni Boot and each of the district’s councillors.

The statement continues to highlight two resolutions made by council in light of the recent racism. First, that council stands with the Lekhi family and the community against racism. And second, that council direct staff to look into working with the Library Board, Philosophers Cafe or other organizations to start a community conversation on racism.

Council does not expect progress to come easy.

“These will be difficult conversations. We must acknowledge our differences. We must listen. We must learn. We must move forward together. We must continue to build a strong community — one that is healthy, inclusive, and welcoming to all. One that we can all be proud to call home,” reads the letter. “Our community has shown that they want to help turn a negative situation into a long-lasting, positive outcome and council is committed to working with you all.

“We look forward to working with you over the coming months and into the future as we proceed through our community conversations against racism.”

