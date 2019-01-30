Summerland council tables food waste initiative

Decision on Love Food Hate Waste Canada Campaign will wait until after budget

A proposal for the municipality of Summerland to enter into a provincial partnership to reduce food waste was defeated at the council meeting on Monday evening.

The Love Food Hate Waste Canada Campaign is part of a provincial initiative to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030 to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and wasted resources.

In a report submitted to council, Candace Pilling, solid waste and recycling operations project manager for the municipality said globally, almost one third of food produced is wasted. In Canada, almost half the value of food waste can be attributed to consumers.

The campaign is intended to help Canadian consumers reduce avoidable food waste, to raise awareness of the need to prevent food waste and to enable customers to learn and practice food waste avoidance behaviours.

While there is no fee to join the provincial partnership, municipal staff allotted $2,500 for campaign materials and staff hours for the project.

However, council members raised concerns about the partnership.

Coun. Doug Patan questioned the timing of this item, just before the budget process.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen said this should be postponed until after the budget is completed.

But Coun. Richard Barkwill said council and staff will be able to find the necessary funds in the municipal budget.

The municipal budget last year was roughly $15.3 million.

Acting mayor Erin Carlson asked how the success of the campaign could be measured.

A motion to approve the funding for the Love Food Hate Waste Canada Campaign was defeated.

A second motion to defer the item until after the municipal budget, was approved, with Coun. Doug Holmes opposed.