Summerland council submits land tenure applications

The concrete along the lakeshore path in Summerland has sustained damage and erosion. Elsewhere in the region, the province is examining damages to Highway 97.

Summerland council is submitting two Crown Land Tenure Applications, in order to proceed with repair work following the extensive flood damage from 2017.

The two applications are to lease 2.3 and 2.5 hectares along Okanagan Lake. The areas are where the lakeside pathway and two public docks at Rotary Beach were damaged during the flooding.

In a report to municipal council, Jeremy Denegar, director of corporate services for the municipality, said the repair work was first planned for late spring or early summer of this year. However, the work was delayed because proof of tenure was required before the province will issue permits to undertake the work.