Summerland council spends money on large items

Renovations to the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre building came in at more than $400,000. The renovation work was one of several large items in the first quarter of 2021. (File photo)

The municipality of Summerland has spent more than $500,000 on five new 4×4 service trucks.

The contract value was $521,473, including trade-in allowance, for five retiring service vehicles for the municipality’s fleet.

This was one of several items in the municipality’s quarterly procurement report for the first quarter of 2021. The report lists all procurment items valued at $250,000 or more.

The Isintok outlet pipe replacement project, supplied by Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., came in at $285,541 plus tax.

The contract for upgrades to the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre building was valued at $426,634.

