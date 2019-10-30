Summerland council appoints committee members

Summerlanders have been appointed to three committees of council.
The appointments were approved at the Oct. 28 municipal council meeting.
Denise MacDonald and Gary Strachan were named to the Agricultural Advisory Committee.
Henry Sielmann, Lisa Scott, Kim Eastlick, Darren Sweet, Sherri MacDonald, Marnie Paradime and Linda Netherington were all appointed to the Community Climate Action Advisory Committee.
Sandra Nicolson and Julien Butler were named to the Cultural Development Committee.
These council committee appointments will all expire March 31, 2021.
