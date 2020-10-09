Summerland chamber won’t hold candidate forum for upcoming election

The B.C. provincial election will be held Saturday, Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will not host a candidate forum in advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

David Hull, executive director of the chamber, said the board made the decision since there were enough opportunities for candidate forums within the provincial riding of Penticton.

This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidate forums have been held online rather than in physical locations. This allows people from every community in the riding to view the forums.

Hull urges voters in Summerland to consider candidate platforms and to cast their votes in this election.

“It’s imperative that everyone votes. Get out and vote,” he said.

“I don’t think you have any say in what’s going on if you haven’t voted.”

