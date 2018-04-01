Summerland Chamber contemplating changes

New board of directors will meet in early April

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce is considering some changes for the coming year.

The chamber, which represents more than 700 Summerland businesses, promotes business and tourism in Summerland. In addition, the chamber also organizes the annual Summerland Festival of Lights, held each year near the end of November.

Outgoing president Erick Thompson said the chamber board is considering hiring an event planner to organize the festival.

At present, the chamber’s staff and executive director have devoted considerable time each year to organizing the event.

Thompson said a planner could allow chamber staff to focus on business promotion and retention and tourism initiatives.

In addition, Thompson said he would like to see the chamber and the municipality examine the agreement between the two parties.

“I think it’s important that all parties involved — the chamber and the district — revisit the contract,” he said.

The new board, elected at the chamber’s annual general meeting last week, will have its first meeting in early April.