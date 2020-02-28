Summerland Chamber and municipal staff to meet with business leaders

DOWNTOWNSummerland Business Perspectives 2020 is an initiative for the chamber and the municipality to meet with Summerland’s business community to improve relationships and communications. (Summerland Review file photo)

Representatives of the municipality of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce will meet with businesses to compile information for Summerland Business Perspectives 2020.

The initiative is designed to connect the municipality and the chamber with the local business community, to improve relationships, establish communications, understand the business climate and identify initiatives to focus on in the year ahead.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland and David Hull, executive director of the chamber will visit businesses and speak with business leaders.

A questionnaire will be used for these meetings and the data will later be compiled.

Each visit is expected to last around 30 minutes.

Hull said the meetings will be similar to the business walks conducted by the chamber and the municipality in past years.

In past years, issues have been identified during these discussions, including the need for employee housing and the process for small business owners to sell their businesses when they are ready to retire.

“The big thing is what to do with the information afterward,” Hull said. “We’re determined to take the information and build deliverables.”

