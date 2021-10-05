Summerland building permits total more than $27M in August

A building permit, worth more than $23 million, was issued for the Oasis luxury condominium project in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

While the municipality of Summerland issued fewer building permits in August than a year earlier, the value of the permits was more than 10 times higher than in August 2020.

According to statistics provided by the municipality’s development services department, a total of 16 building permits were issued in August 2021.

The total construction value of these permits was $27,559,500.

By comparison, 22 permits were issued in August 2020, with a value of $2,613,200.

One building permit in August was responsible for much of the increased value of permits issued during that month.

The Oasis development on Lakeshore Drive had a total construction value of $23,582,000. The permit is for a three-building mixed-use residential-commercial development on Lakeshore Drive.

“As a result of the issuance this one permit, staff are projecting that the total construction value for the balance of 2021 will be a record year, despite average annual numbers of total building permits issued,” a report from the municipality’s development services department states.

According to the report, August continued the trend from July of a reduced number of planning and subdivision applications being submitted over the summer. However, there is another trend of more development variance permits being submitted.

Municipal staff will monitor this trend to see if a number of the same type of variances are being requested and if further changes to the municipality’s zoning bylaw are needed.

So far this year, 139 building permits have been issued, with a total value of $45,473,500.

Through all of 2020, 200 building permits were issued, with a total construction value of $35,734,900.

