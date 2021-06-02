Summerland boil water notice rescinded

Notice had been in place since May 28

Summerland’s boil water notice has been rescinded.

The notice was issued on Friday, May 28 and affected around 1,005 properties. It was issued following a watermain break at Victoria Road South and Simpson Road.

The notice was lifted in consultation with Interior health. The municipality thanks community members for their patience while the sampling and testing was completed to rescind the notice.

