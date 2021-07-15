Summerland bank employee pleads not guilty to fraud over $5000

The former RBC employee has elected for a trial in Penticton court

A former employee of the Summerland Royal Bank has pleaded not guilty to six counts of fraud over $5,000.

Terry Sedawie was in Penticton Provincial Court on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Sedawie elected for a trial in provincial court. Sedawie’s next appearance will be on July 28 to set dates for the trial.

The charges stem from 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. None of the allegations against Sedawie have been proven in court.

Sedawie was an account manager for RBC, but is no longer with the company according to Jeff Taylor, a regional spokesperson for RBC.

“We can confirm that we have reimbursed the affected clients. Beyond that, we are unable to comment further due to employee and client privacy, and because the matter is before the courts.”

