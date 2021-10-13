Summerland amending bylaw to allow online council meetings to continue

First three readings given to amendments of Council Procedure Bylaw

Summerland council has made the first moves to keep their meetings digital.

During their Oct. 12 regular meeting, council gave the first three readings to a procedure amendment bylaw covering electronic meetings and electronic participation in council meetings.

The changes are needed to allow for regular meetings of council, committee meetings and committee of the whole meetings to be held entirely by electronic means. The amendment also allows electronic participation at these meetings.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerland moved to electronic council meetings beginning in the spring of 2020.

Later, as some of the restrictions relaxed, council members were able to meet in council chambers, but the meetings remained closed to in-person attendance.

However, Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, earlier said public meetings could be held in a larger space if a contentious or controversial item was included in the agenda package. This happened in June, 2020 when a meeting on a solar energy project was held in the Summerland Arena Banquet Room.

