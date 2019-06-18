Summer transit route increases hit Greater Victoria hotspots starting July 1

A BC Transit bus driving on Victoria’s new bus lanes on Douglas Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

All of Greater Victoria’s best summer destinations will be easier to get to starting July 1 when service changes for select routes in the Victoria Regional Transit System come into effect.

BC Transit aims to match service with demand, the service change provides expanded service to popular summer destinations for residents and visitors.

Those changes include expanded service on route 53 Langford Exchange/Colwood Exchange to Thetis Lake; expanded service to Butchart Gardens on routes 75 Royal Oak/Downtown/Saanichton and 81 Swartz Bay/Butchart Gardens; and more weekend service for 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The changes should accommodate the usual increase in ridership during the summer months in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Routes serving schools and post-secondary institutions will also undergo their usual seasonal schedule adjustments with lower ridership levels typical of the summer. Regular service resumes in the fall.

On Canada Day, routes operate on Sunday-level service along with late-night service on select routes.

For more information visit BCTransit.com.

