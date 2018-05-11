Summer traffic advisories for Sooke Region

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

Unexpected traffic delays due to construction have been known to shorten the fuses of even the most patient drivers.

Consequently, commuters, travellers and visitors alike may want to keep track of the following areas in the coming months:

•Muir Creek slow moving pullout construction is scheduled for June and July.

•Work on the Sombrio rest area is scheduled between July and September.

•The Jacklin Road bus queue jump lane is scheduled between late July and late fall.

•The bridge replacement at Roche Cove on Gillespie Road is scheduled from June to late fall.

•Shoulder widening and resurfacing on Otter Point Road is scheduled from August to September.

•The Henson culvert replacement at approximately kilometre 31 on Pacific Marine Road will cause single-lane alternating traffic during construction between June and October.

The Ministry of Transportation and Construction indicates that that these timelines are approximate, and many activities such as paving are subject to change due to weather conditions.

The Ministry stated in a media advisory that it is committed to ensuring traffic delays related to construction are kept minimal during the summer construction season, particularly in peak commuter periods. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel and watch for workers. Check for up-to-date traffic advisories at drivebc.ca.