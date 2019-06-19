Summer service by bus from Chilliwack to Cultus Lake starting soon

Seasonal change will see bus service from Vedder Road to Cultus elementary until Labour Day

Transit coming for those heading to Cultus Lake this summer. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Seasonal changes for the Chilliwack Transit System will soon see the route 6 bus to Cultus Lake reinstated for the summer.

BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District and the City of Chilliwack are announcing the “seasonal service” change, effective June 30.

“BC Transit works hard to match service with demand,” according to the release.

The bus will be departing and returning from Vedder and Promontory, travelling to Cultus Lake elementary School.

“The seasonal service change will provide residents and tourist with transportation options to enjoy Cultus Lake Park for the summer season.”

Bus service to the lakeside community will run until Labour Day.

The route 6 bus will run every 30 minutes from 10:15 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. on weekdays (except from 12:45 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.) Monday to Saturday and 10:35 a.m. until 5:25 p.m. on Sundays and holidays (except from 1:10 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.).

Summer Sunday service on route 11 Agassiz-Harrison will also be in effect starting on June 30. For more information, routes and schedules, go to bctransit.com/chilliwack

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.com