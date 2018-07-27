Summer of song

With a year still to go in high school, Jessica Singleton has got a gig many older musicians would be jealous of. For the rest of the summer, she’s going to be giving people a musical break from the heat at Penticton’s famed Dream Café, performing for the lunchtime crowd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It’s not the first time she has been on the Dream Café stage. She’s also been there as vocalist for Sing ‘N Swing Jazz Combo with fellow student performers. They’ve performed at a number of high profile venues, including at the 2017 Dream Festival and the 2017 Pentastic Jazz Festival.

She also performs solo regularly, but this is the first time she’s performed on the Dream’s legendary stage solo.

“It’s scarier, but it is also magical. Just being on stage and performing in any capacity, I love it so much, it’s definitely my passion,” said Singleton. “It is harder because you are alone and you feel like all the heat is on you. It is also a good feeling because everything is in your control.”

On stage, Singleton sings a mix of her own originals, and contemporary covers of artists like Adele, accompanying herself on keyboard and or guitar.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve been singing, but I started vocal lessons when I was in fourth grade. I started learning instruments a few years after that,” said Singleton. “I love it, I’ve been doing it forever.”

She has also earned a number of awards, including Best Senior Jazz Band Musician (vocalist) at the 2018 Surrey Schools Jazz Festival, a Platinum medal for Popular Voice at the 2017 Kelowna Kiwanis Festival, Outstanding Performer at the 2017 B.C. Interior Jazz Festival and co-winner of the 2016 Penticton Arts Council Youth Arts Award.

