Summer hours loom for North Okanagan disposal facilities

It looks as if winter is on its way out, and so are the winter hours at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility (ASDDF) and the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF).

Starting March 1, the two Diversion and Disposal facilities will return to extended summer hours. Both locations will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. These extended hours will remain in effect until Nov. 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to provide additional hours of operation at both the Armstrong/Spallumcheen and Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facilities as of March”, said Mike Fox, general manager of Community Services. “The biggest change in moving to summer hours is that both facilities will now be open on Sundays to better serve residents on weekends.”

Residents can receive instant updates on all Solid Waste Management topics by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information on RDNO Solid Waste Management hours and locations, visit www.rdno.ca/hours.

