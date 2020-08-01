Summer heat late to arrive but here to stay in Grand Forks

After slow start to the summer, Kootenay residents should expect high temperatures to become warm weather

Kootenay residents should expect hot weather for the coming week, then relief. (Pixabay)

It was a late start to the summer for the Kootenays, with weather not cracking 30 C until the second half of July. But now that it’s here, British Columbians should expect it to stay for a while, says Environment Canada.

In Grand Forks, weather in the high 30s is expected for this coming weekend.

“Statistically, these are the hottest weeks of the year,” said Carmen Hartt, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada. “It’s going to be hard to beat this heat going forward.”

Environment Canada suggests that Kootenay residents schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day and to drink plenty of water. They also warn that the risks to young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are greater than others, and to stay in cool areas.

The weather should drop to the low 30s, high 20s on Monday.

But even as it begins cools down after this blast of heat, Hartt says that current weather models show that temperatures in the region should be warmer rather than cooler over the next four weeks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Grand Forks Gazette