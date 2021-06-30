Enjoying the lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Summer fun begins in Burns Lake

With great weather and sunny days finally here and the slide installed back on the Burns Lake, kids are flocking to it to enjoy a good swim. Last week, kids were seen taking turns enjoying the slide and just enjoying the Burns Lake water. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Jun. 30, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

