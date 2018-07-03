Summer camp takes centre stage

The faculty at the Strings the Thing summer camp are presenting a concert that includes music from the royal wedding, music by Mozart, Schubert and Schumann and teaming up with the advanced students at the camp to present Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, conducted by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's Rosemary Thomson.

Violinist Calvin Dyck is again instructing and now performing at the Strings the Thing annual faculty concert on July 11. Submitted photo

The faculty at the Strings the Thing summer camp are presenting a concert that includes music from the royal wedding, music by Mozart, Schubert and Schumann and teaming up with the advanced students at the camp to present Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, conducted by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Rosemary Thomson.

The event takes place on July 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shatford Centre.

Women are invited to wear their English hats or fascinators as the musicians play William Boyce’s Symphony No. 1, which was played in Windsor for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Celebrated pianist William Goldenburg will be playing some jazz by Oscar Peterson and teaming up with his sister Susie Goldenburg from the Kansas City Symphony to play some American folk songs and short pieces by Elgar.

This annual concert features musicians from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, including Sandra Wilmot, John Suderman, Martin Kratky and Ashley Kroecher, musicians from the Fraser Valley including Calvin Dyck and Joel Stobbe, and the Goldenbergs from the USA.

Tickets are available at the Shatford Centre or at the door, $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information call 250-770-7668.